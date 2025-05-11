Dom Hetrakul to feature in 'Debt Sentence'

Los Angeles, May 11 (PTI) Actor Dom Hetrakul, best known for "The White Lotus", is set to star in a Thai crime-horror film, titled "Debt Sentence".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming project is based on the viral short film “How to Run Away From Your Debt".

It will mark the feature directorial debut of Warun Siriprachai.

The film also stars Yasaka Chaisorn and Sawanee Utoomma. The plot centres around Suchart (Chaisorn), a man whose wife (Siriprachai) and son get murdered in their apartment.

As a result, Suchart is considered the suspected perpetrator of the crime and is determined to prove his innocence and find the real culprit, portrayed by Hetrakul.

"Debt Sentence" is already in production stage and is expected to release in 2026.