Don Lee, Lisa join 'Tygo'

Los Angeles, Dec 7 (PTI) Action star Don Lee and "Blackpink" member Lalisa “Lisa” Manobal are set to feature in "Tygo".

Billed as an action thriller, the film will also star "Squid Game” actor Lee Jin-uk, according to the entertainment news outlet Variety.

The film is an expansion of Netflix’s “Extraction” franchise, bringing Korean filmmaking prowess to the streamer’s most successful action property. Big Punch Pictures, AGBO and TGIM are producing, with Nova Film Inc, and B&C Group serving as co-producers.

It follows Tygo (Don Lee), a former child soldier turned mercenary who launches a revenge mission through Korea’s criminal underworld after an operation goes awry.

Lisa said she is honoured to be a part of the project.

"I’m so honored to be a part of this project and grateful for the opportunity to work alongside such incredible actors. Being in an action movie has always been a dream of mine, so for my film debut to be such an exciting project feels very special," she said in a statement.

Lee added, "I’m thrilled that this project, which I’ve been developing for years with AGBO, is finally moving into production...’Tygo’ brings a distinctly Korean identity into the global ‘Extraction’ universe. We can’t wait to unleash its explosive energy on audiences worldwide." Written by Cha Woo-jin and directed by Lee Sang-yong, the film is based on an original graphic novel created by Anthony and Joe Russo with Ande Parks.

"As a fan of the ‘Extraction’ franchise, it’s a great honor for me to join this universe. I’m especially excited and grateful to be working with Don, whom I’ve always admired, and with Lisa as well," Jin-uk said. PTI ATR ATR ATR