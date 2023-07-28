Donald Glover, Stephen Glover developing ‘Lando’ series for Lucasfilm and Disney+

Los Angeles: Hollywood star Donald Glover and his brother Stephen Glover are set to develop a "Star Wars" series based on the iconic character of Lando Calrissian.

Donald Glover is expected to reprise the character in the show, which is backed by Lucasfilm and streaming service Disney+. He previously essayed the role in 2018 movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story".

According to entertainment news outlet Variety, the deal for the new series was reached before the strike by Writers Guild of America (WGA) in the US.

Justin Simien, who was previously attached to develop Lando, exited the "Star Wars" project prior to the duo signing on.

The character of Lando Calrissian was originated by veteran actor Billy Dee Williams, who played the part in "The Empire Strikes Back" (1980) and "Return of the Jedi" (1983) as well as "The Rise of Skywalker" (2019).

Donald Glover took over the role for the Ron Howard-directed prequel movie "Solo", which also featured Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.

Though the movie performed dismally at the global box office, Donald Glover's performance earned him praise from the critics and fans of the franchise.