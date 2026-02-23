Don't do this yaar: Aamir Khan to Arijit Singh on singer's decision to quit playback singing

Mumbai, Feb 23 (PTI) In a special behind-the-scenes video released on Monday, Aamir Khan, who visited Arijit Singh's hometown Murshidabad for the recording of "Ek Din" title track, appears shocked to know that the singer's break from playback is permanent.

In the video, Aamir and Arijit are seen chatting while casually sitting on the floor at the singer's home when the superstar asks the singer, "You are not taking on any projects. For sometime you want to take a break or you don't want to sing for Hindi films?" Hearing Arijit's response, Aamir quickly says in Hindi: "Aisa mat kar yaar, hum logon ka kya hoga" (Don't do this yaar, what will happen to us).

The BTS video, shows Arijit recording the song and also showing Aamir around his house, flying kites and taking him around town on his scooty.

Aamir later shared a poster and thanked Arijit for lending his voice to his upcoming film, which is backed by his banner Aamir Khan Productions and features superstar's son Junaid and Sai Pallavi.

On January 27, Arijit shocked fans by announcing his retirement from playback singing.

Aamir had gone to Arijit’s hometown, Murshidabad, and stayed there for four days with Arijit and his family, to persuade him to reconsider his reported retirement and personally request him to sing for the film.

Known as one of the biggest and most loved singers in the country, Arijit’s emotional voice was exactly what Aamir wanted for this romantic story. Arijit and Aamir worked closely on the film’s first track. Their collaboration has now led to the release of the soulful track.

Ek Din reunites Aamir Khan with filmmaker Mansoor Khan after a significant hiatus, reviving one of Hindi cinema’s most cherished creative partnerships.

Together, they have collaborated on films like "Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak", "Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar", "Akele Hum Akele Tum", and "Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na".

With Ek Din, the duo returns to the romance genre with Junaid playing the lead this time.

The film is directed by Sunil Pandey and produced by Aamir Khan, Mansoor Khan, and Aparna Purohit. The film is set to release in theatres on May 1. PTI BK BK BK