Don't like to be confined to a box while choosing acting roles: Manoj Bajpayee

Indore, May 21 (PTI) Actor Manoj Bajpayee on Tuesday said that he does not like to be confined to a box while choosing acting roles, adding that he is not affected by what others think of his choices.

Bajpayee was in Indore to promote his upcoming film 'Bhaiyaji' -- the 100th film of his career.

"My future films will be different from the ones I have done because I don't like to remain confined in a box. I get bored of playing the same kind of characters," Bajpayee told reporters.

"I like to constantly change myself (as an actor) by facing new challenges. I am more focused on whether I am developing as an actor or not? I think a little less about what people will say, or to be honest, I don't think about it at all." When asked whether the audience will return to theatres for films centred on family and social issues, Bajpayee said, "In today's times, the most important thing is that the audience should return to the theatres and watch films together like before and have fun. This is the biggest responsibility of every filmmaker and every artiste today.” He said, “I believe that every aspect of a film can be fully enjoyed only by sitting in a big screen theatre with 100-150 people, no matter what kind of film it is.” On the increasing importance of OTT platforms in the entertainment world, Bajpayee said that these days people are watching films on mobile phones also, but it is not possible to fully enjoy every artistic aspect of a film on the phone.

On the possibility of him entering politics, Bajpayee said he does not understand the world of politics, but he definitely fulfils his responsibility of voting every five years, and after that, he gets back to his work in the entertainment world.