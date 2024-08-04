Don’t like to play a binary character, crave for complexity: Adil Hussain

Mumbai: Acclaimed actor Adil Hussain says he is drawn towards scripts rich in complexity and nuance, something which his latest release "Ulajh" offered to him.

Starring Janhvi Kapoor in the lead, “Ulajh” is a patriotic thriller set in the prestigious and intriguing world of Indian Foreign Services (IFS). Directed by Sudhanshu Saria of “Loev” fame, the film released on Friday.

“I crave complexity, nuance, subtle aspects in the storytelling and writing. I understand my life becomes extremely difficult while executing it, but that's where the fun part is,” Hussain told PTI in an interview.

“During the shooting of ‘Ulajh’, he (Saria) tried his best and succeeded most of the time in helping the actor bring out the complexities of human nature, which is endearing for me, and I’m a sucker for it. I don’t like to play a binary character,” said the actor, known for films such as “Life of Pi”, “English Vinglish”, “Mukti Bhawan”, and “What Will People Say”.

In “Ulajh”, Hussain plays the father of Kapoor's character, who is a young IFS officer, and a representative of India at the United Nations.

Calling the movie an "engaging" watch, the actor said it is a "truth hunter's story".

“I thought it (film) was a thrilling story of a world I’ve been interested in and read about since my childhood about detectives. It’s a truth hunter's story. My profession as an actor is about hunting the truth of the moment.

“Also, it was (an exploration of a) complex, interpersonal relationship in the diplomatic world with so many interests clashing, like the personal interest, the interest of the country and a few people. Then, the reputation is also at stake. All these things were woven extremely well in the story,” he added.

In 2012, Hussain played Sridevi's on-screen husband in the critically and commercially acclaimed “English Vinglish”. Twelve years later, he worked with her daughter in “Ulajh”.

The 60-year-old recalled having a brief conversation with Kapoor on the sets of “English Vinglish”.

“The similarities between Sri ji and Janhvi is the sincerity and dedication to the work, listening to the director and co-actor intently. Sri ji had the greatest quality of listening and her timing was correct because she listened so well. Janhvi has that same listening quality. Seeing her as a grown-up and being her father (in ‘Ulajh’) is a joy,” he said.

With a string of films awaiting release, including “The Storyteller” with Paresh Rawal and “Raahgir – The Wayfarers” directed by Goutam Ghose, “Max, Min and Meowzaki” by noted director Padmakumar Narasimhamurthy, and Vijay Jayapal-helmed “Nirvana Inn”, Hussain said releasing independent movies in a market dominated by big studios and production banners was still a tough nut to crack.

“The few films that I’ve acted in, which are independent, it means that there is no big production house or the big name behind it. So, releasing those films in a market which is not friendly towards these kinds of stories, which are not laced with masala, is very difficult.” Despite the hurdles faced by independent filmmakers, the actor praised the directors for their unwavering determination to bring unique stories to life.

“Thankfully, there are still people who are making such films for the love of cinema. So, the ecosystem is shrinking for these kinds of things, and it's not a good sign. It shows the lack of vision among the people who have the money to produce films,” he added.

Hussain recently signed two separate off-beat films with "Aamis" director Bhaskar Hazarika and Narasimhamurthy.