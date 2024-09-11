Don't regret selling off my property to make 'Tumbbad': Sohum Shah

New Delhi, Sep 11 (PTI) Sohum Shah spent seven years of his life and even sold his property to produce "Tumbbad", a period folklore, that's re-releasing in theatres on Friday, and the actor-producer says he doesn't regret it.

Primarily a businessman from Sri Ganganagar, Rajasthan, Shah -- also known for the National Award-winning film "Ship of Theseus" and web series "Maharani" and "Dahaad" -- said the 2018 atmospheric horror drama turned out to be a good investment as it has aged well.

"I sold off my property to make 'Tumbbad' and I don't regret it. I have lost money in this line (film industry) but I don't make films for money. That (financial) security is very important for me. I never had that tension about 'Where will I live? Where will my rent come from?' It was all sorted right from the start.

"I gave seven years of my life to 'Tumbbad'... I know that even if I'm not here, 'Tumbbad' will continue to live on. It's great that we are talking about it even after six years. I believe people will talk about it even more in 10 years from now. I'm from real estate and 'Tumbbad' has been a good investment," Shah said during an interaction with PTI editors here.

The actor said his first priority is food, shelter, and his children's upbringing and education.

"My passion comes next and I'm so passionate that I can sacrifice anything else for it," he added.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, "Tumbbad", also starring Shah, premiered in the critics' week section at the 75th Venice International Film Festival in 2018.

Set in a Maharashtra village, the Hindi film explores Vinayak Rao's (Shah) descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Over time, Shah said, people have realised that a film as visual as "Tumbbad" is supposed to be watched on the big screen.

"Whenever you read anything about this film on social media, people say we have made an event film. It's like a festival. Some people say they were lucky enough to watch it in theatres then. One person said that he regrets watching it on OTT, he wishes to see it in a theatre and now he will get the opportunity.

"No other film has had this kind of discourse around it. People realised that this film is not meant to be watched on OTT, it is a cinema movie. The reason is that it has been made in such a manner, with its VFX, background and cinematography," he said.

The film didn't reach viewers "properly" at the time of its release, he added.

Shah also said every now and then he fields questions on social media about its sequel.

"Whenever I post something on Instagram or Twitter, there are only two kinds of comments -- 'When are you making 'Tumbbad 2?' or 'Why are you not re-releasing the movie in theatres?' "People want to see 'Tumbbad' on the big screen. They have given me a lot of love and I want to give them another opportunity to watch this movie in theatres," he said.

The actor said he will next be seen in "Crazy", set to be released in November.

Over 10,000 tickets have been sold in pre-bookings for "Tumbbad", according to the film's team.