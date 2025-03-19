Dot. of 'The Archies' fame to feature in 'Decibel'

New Delhi: Singer-actor Dot., best known for "The Archies", will star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller film "Decibel".

Directed by Vineet Joshi, the movie also stars Sunny Singh. It is produced by Vin Jos Productions.

"Decibel" marks the big-screen debut of Dot., whose real name is Aditi Saigal.

Dot. said she is looking forward to people watching the film.

"As a musician, sound is already so magical and important to me; so when I heard about 'Decibel'—a story about using sound to uncover the past—I was immediately interested in it as a storytelling device. It’s got sci-fi, mystery, and a great dramatic story at its core. It’s intense and compelling," the actor said in a statement.

According to the makers, "Decibel" follows the journey of a research scientist and his partner navigating the intricacies of human relationships through Decibel, a groundbreaking device capable of extracting sounds from the past, while exploring the boundaries between silence and noise, chaos and calm.

Dot. recently opened the India leg of British musician Ed Sheeran's 'The Mathematics (+–=÷x) Tour' in Pune.