Dove Cameron-starrer '56 Days' to release on Prime Video on February 18

New Delhi, Dec 10 (PTI) "56 Days", the upcoming Prime Video series featuring Dove Cameron and Avan Jogia, is set to stream from February 18, 2026.

Adapted from Catherine Ryan Howard's best-selling novel, the series will comprise eight episodes, according to a press release.

"56 Days" follows Oliver and Ciara, who, after meeting randomly in a supermarket, fall for each other fast, and dangerously hard. Fifty-six days later, homicide investigators arrive at Oliver’s apartment to find an unidentified body—brutally murdered and intentionally decomposed.

The series is both a unique crime story and a riveting psychological thriller.

It also features Karla Souza and Dorian Missick.

"56 Days" is written and executive-produced by Lisa Zwerling and Karyn Usher. It is produced by Amazon MGM Studios and Atomic Monster. PTI ATR ATR ATR