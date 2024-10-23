She is here: Drashti Dhami welcomes first child with husband Niraj Khemka

New Delhi: TV star Drashti Dhami and her husband, entrepreneur Niraj Khemka have become parents to their first child, a baby girl.

The couple shared the news in a joint Instagram post on Tuesday.

"Straight from heaven, into our hearts. A whole new life, a whole new start. 22.10.24. She's here!" read the text in an animated video featuring a baby elephant, rat and monkey.

Drashti, known for hit shows such as "Dill Mill Gayye" and "Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon", and Niraj announced the pregnancy in June.

"In a galaxy not so far away, a tiny rebel is joining our crazy tribe. Please send love, blessings, cash & french fries our way. #BabyKOnBoard. We can't wait for October 2024!" they had said in the post.

The duo tied the knot in 2015.