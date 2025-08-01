Dream-come-true moment, honoured: National Film Award winners

Mumbai, Aug 1 (PTI) Actors Rani Mukerji and Vikrant Massey, who won top honours at the 71st National Film Awards on Friday, expressed gratitude for winning the prestigious honour for the first time in their careers.

Mukerji won the best actress award for "Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway", while Shah Rukh Khan and Massey shared the best actor award for “Jawan” and “12th Fail”, respectively.

The Vidhu Vinod Chopra-directed “12th Fail” was named the best feature film.

“I’m overwhelmed to have won the National Award....For me, this award is also a validation of my 30-year body of work, my dedication to my craft with which I feel a deeply spiritual connection and my passion for cinema and this beautiful film industry of ours," Mukerji said.

Massey said winning the National Award was a dream-come-true moment for him.

“I’m eternally grateful to the audiences for honouring my performances....It is a privilege to be sharing my first National Award with an icon like Shah Rukh Khan,” the actor said.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra said, “Winning National Award is a moment of immense pride for the entire team. A huge congratulations to the whole team who poured their heart and hard work into it.....a big congratulations to Vikrant for his win and for embodying the spirit of the film.” Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt-starrer "Rocky Aur Rani Kii Kahaani" was named the best popular film providing wholesome entertainment, and the film also got the best choreography award for the song ‘Dhindhora Baaje’, by choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant.

“I’m ecstatic and overwhelmed to win the national award for a film exceptionally close to my heart, ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’. I’m grateful to the jury and continue to be humbled by the enormous love the film continues to receive,” Johar, who has achieved a third consecutive National Award after “Shershaah” (2022) and “Brahmastra” (2023), said.

Singh took to Instagram and wrote, “Feeling proud, feeling blessed, and feeling grateful.” Meghna Gulzar-directorial "Sam Bahadur" was recognised as the best film promoting national, social and environmental values, and also named in categories for make-up and costume.

The director said winning three National Awards for “Sam Bahadur” is “special” as it fulfils the long-cherished dream of her parents – lyricist-poet-filmmaker Gulzar and actor Rakhee.

"Immense honour and gratitude, there’s serenity in me. I know how much my parents, particularly my father, were missing this (National award) for me. So, for me, this is something that has been filled for him. For me, that's what makes it so special, and for it to happen on 'Sam Bahadur' is all the more special," Meghna told PTI.

"They both were secretly hoping 'Sam Bahadur' should get validated, and I would always try to not get their hopes up too much because I don't want them to be disappointed. They both are so elated," she added.

Producer Bhushan Kumar, Chairman, T-series, said he is honoured that his production banner has won multiple National Film Awards.

The banner won three awards – best music direction, Special Mention (re-recording mixer) and sound design for Ranbir Kapoor-led “Animal”, Shilpa Rao won best playback singer for “Jawan” whose music rights are with T-series, and best debut film director Ashish Bende for their home production Marathi movie, “Aatmapamphlet”.

“It’s a moment of immense pride for all of us at T-Series and Bhadrakali Pictures. Being honoured with multiple National Awards for our films’ music is a true validation of the stories we’ve backed and the talent we’ve collaborated with. From ‘Animal’ to ‘Aatmapamphlet’, and Shilpa Rao’s win for ‘Jawan’, each recognition reflects the dedication and creative spirit of our teams,” the producer said in a statement.

Co-producer Aanand L Rai said he feels proud to be associated with “Aatmapamphlet”.

“There is tremendous pride and lasting joy in watching a debutant filmmaker find his voice. To see Ashish win the National Award for Best Debut Director for Aatmapamphlet is that joy in its purest form,” the filmmaker said.

Sanya Malhotra-starrer "Kathal: A Jackfruit Mystery" was named the best Hindi film, and the movie’s director, Yashowardan Mishra, said he is in a state of disbelief about this honour. The film was produced by Ektaa Kapoor and Guneet Monga Kapoor.

"I did not expect to win the National award. My idea was to tell a good story with good people that will connect with people. We didn't think about awards. It is heartening and validating for the kind of stories that we choose to tell. The hard work of the entire cast and crew has paid off. I'm over the moon...I feel I'm living a dream, and I'm going to wake up and all this will vanish,” Mishra told PTI.

“It gives a lot of energy to do the kind of work that I want to do. 'Kathal' is a special film, and it talks about a subject which I feel deeply passionate about," the director added.

Sanya Malhotra said, “This recognition encourages me to continue choosing meaningful cinema. A heartfelt thank you to the jury and everyone who supported ‘Kathal’.” Producers Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment and Ektaa Kapoor thanked the jury for the recognition.

Filmmaker Sudipto Sen won the best director award for his film "The Kerala Story", which also bagged the honour for best cinematography.

"The feeling of winning the National Award is overwhelming. We expected 'The Kerala Story’ to get the National award in the best film or technical award category, but my winning the award was unexpected," Sen told PTI. PTI KKP KRK