Dream for any actor to work with Amitabh Bachchan: Chhaya Kadam on 'Jhund' co-star

Shimla, Sep 8 (PTI) Actor Chhaya Kadam, known for her roles in films such as "Laapata Ladies", "Madgaon Express" and "All We Imagine As Light", says it was a dream to work with mega star Amitabh Bachchan in the film "Jhund".

Directed by Nagraj Manjule of "Fandry" and "Sairat" fame, the 2022 movie featured Kadam as Bachchan's screen wife. "It's a dream for any actor to work with superstar Amitabh Bachchan and the take away (learning) is discipline and punctuality. The offer to portray his wife in the film came as a surprise," Kadam, who was the celebrity guest at the opening day of the 11th International Film festival of Shimla, said.

The actor, who comes from Marathi theatre and has won several awards including the Filmfare, is also known for her impactful performances in films such as "Nude" and "Sister midnight".

The actor said Bachchan's persona is of a dedicated and disciplined artist.

"People from our villages come to Mumbai just to see Amitabh Bachchan's house," she said recalling how Bachchan once called in advance to inform crew members that he was going to be late for shoot by 10 minutes.

Kadam praised OTT platforms for opening new avenues for actors, script writers and others working in the film industry and the intermingling of talents from different industries.

She said film festivals provide a platform for showcasing a variety of films and motivate young talents in small towns by giving them exposure.

"As per my experience, I feel that people from small places see big dreams and fulfill them and my message to the young people eyeing films is to work on yourself and remember that theatre is the foundation of acting", she said.