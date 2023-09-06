'Dream Girl 2' earns over Rs 118 crore at box office

Mumbai, Sep 6 (PTI) Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer "Dream Girl 2" has raised Rs 118.86 crore at the domestic box office in 12 days, the makers announced Wednesday.

Advertisment

The film had raised Rs 40.71 crore net in the first weekend after its release on August 25.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, the comedy drama is a sequel to Khurrana's 2019 hit of the same name. Also starring Ananya Panday, "Dream Girl 2" is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures.

Balaji Motion Pictures shared the box office update of the film on its official X page.

"100 & beyond! Just like your love for @Pooja_DreamGirl" the banner captioned the poster with Rs 118.86 as the updated box office collection.

The film also stars Paresh Rawal, Annu Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Vijay Raaz, Asrani, Abhishek Banerjee, Manjot Singh and Seema Pahwa. PTI RDS RDS RDS