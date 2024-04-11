Dressed in white, Shah Rukh, Salman, and Aamir greet fans on Eid

Mumbai, Apr 11 (PTI) Superstars Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan on Thursday greeted hundreds of fans gathered outside their residences on the festival of Eid.

While Aamir posed for the shutterbugs earlier in the day, Shah Rukh and Salman appeared before a sea of admirers the evening.

Around 6.30 pm, Shah Rukh appeared at the raised platform constructed in the compound of his Bandra bungalow Mannat to wave at the huge gathering outside.

The 58-year-old star, who was dressed in a white Pathani suit, greeted fans with a 'namaste', a 'salaam', and a thumbs-up, and also blew kisses to the cheering masses that had left the road facing his house chock-a-block. He also recreated his signature open arms pose.

In a minute-long video shared on social media, Shah Rukh could also be seen gesturing to the teeming crowd to move back and maintain law and order when several of them tried to breach the police barricades.

"Eid Mubarak everyone… and thank you for making my day so special. May Allah bless us all with love, happiness and prosperity," the "Pathaan" star wrote on X.

According to PTI Videos, Shah Rukh was joined by son Abram (10), who twinned with his father in white, for the annual affair.

Almost an hour later, Salman made an appearance at his house in Galaxy Apartments in Bandra. The 58-year-old actor, also dressed in white, was accompanied by father, veteran writer Salim Khan, and a few armed bodyguards.

Much like Shah Rukh, Salman obliged his fans, stepping out in his balcony, folding his hands to say 'namaste', doing a 'salaam', and waving to the waiting crowd.

Some of his admirers were also spotted climbing trees, with smartphones clutched in hand, to catch a glimpse of their favourite star.

There were also reports of Mumbai Police resorting to lathi charge outside Salman's home when a horde of fans breached the barricades.

Aamir, dressed in a white kurta pyjama paired with black sandals, celebrated Eid in the afternoon with sons Junaid Khan (23) and Azad Rao Khan (12), who were also photographed wearing matching white ensembles.

Later, Aamir -- who will return to the big screen with "Sitaare Zameen Par" -- was seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi outside his Bandra home.

The day began with Salman announcing his next film "Sikandar", directed by A R Murugadoss and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

Salman's film releases are synonymous with Eid, this year being an exception.

In an Instagram post, the superstar urged fans to watch the Akshay Kumar-Tiger Shroff starrer "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" as well as Ajay Devgn's "Maidaan" and come to theatres to watch his next movie.

"Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid 'Sikandar' se aa kar milo... Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar. Directed by @a.r.murugadoss," the 58-year-old captioned the announcement poster.

Eid, or Eid-ul-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan when the believers fast from dawn to dusk.

Film personalities like Sushmita Sen, Kiran Rao, Sunny Deol, Chiranjeevi and Jr NTR extended Eid greetings to fans on social media.

"Eid Mubarak to you & all your loved ones!!! May our world always celebrate the power of prayer & the divinity in goodness!!!A collective Eid hug from Alisah @reneesen47 & yours truly. Aapki Dua Qubool Ho!!" Sen captioned a selfie with daughters Renee and Alisah on Instagram.

Rao, the director of the critically-acclaimed film "Laapataa Ladies", said hope the new year "bring us peace and love".

"Eid Mubarak. May blessings of #eid bring peace, happiness and prosperity!!" Urmila Matondkar wrote in an X post.

"Eid Mubarak to all ! Wishing everyone a blessed Ramadan filled with joy, peace and happiness!" Chiranjeevi wrote on X.

"May this #EidUlFitr bring you & your loved ones abundant joy, peace & blessings. #EidMubarak aapko aur aapke parivar ko," Deol wrote.

Jr NTR, who was spotted arriving in Mumbai today, wrote on X: "Eid Mubarak! May this Eid bring you joy, peace, and prosperity." PTI RDS COR RB RDS RDS