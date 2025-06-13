Dua Lipa confirms engagement to Callum Turner: It's very exciting

Los Angeles: Popular pop singer Dua Lipa got engaged to her boyfriend and British actor Callum Turner.

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as "Levitating", "Houdini", and "Dance The Night", confirmed the news to fashion and lifestyle magazine Vogue.

"Yeah, we’re engaged... It’s very exciting. This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever, it’s a really special feeling," she said.

The "Break My Heart" said she received a custom-made ring from Turner, after he discussed about it with Lipa's best friends and her sister, Rina Lipa.

Turner has been a part of films like "The Boys in the Boat" and "Queen & Country". The duo began dating in January last year.