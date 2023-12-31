Dua Lipa feels 'beyond lucky' to end 2023 in India

New Delhi, Dec 31 (PTI) Pop singer Dua Lipa, who is on a vacation with her family in India, on Sunday penned a heartwarming note about ending 2023 in the country The Grammy winner, known for songs such as "Levitating" and "Houdini", also thanked the Indian people for extending their love and hospitality to her and her dear ones.

Lipa wrote about her India journey on Instagram.

"I feel so beyond lucky to end my year here in India. Thank you to all the wonderful people here who have shown us so much love, kindness, hospitality and generosity.

"This experience has been deeply meaningful. I feel lucky to be in and within the magic with my family where we have had the time to explore, regroup, recharge and restart. Ready for the year ahead. What a joy!!!" the 28-year-old said.

In the same post, the singer also shared a video montage of her enjoying the traditional Kalbelia dance in Rajasthan, posing in front of an elephant and zooming in on a tiger at a sanctuary.

She also shared a series of pictures visiting a temple with her family, going on a desert safari, and shaking a leg with folk dancers at a resort. Lipa ended her post with a video capturing her riding on a horseback on a street.

Earlier this week, the singer visited the Humayun's Tomb and Bangla Sahib Gurdwara in New Delhi along with her family.

She had also shared pictures from her stay in Jodhpur, Rajasthan.

"Happy Holidays from me to youuuuu. sending love, light health and happiness for the year ahead (sic)" Lipa wrote in the caption of the pictures.

This is not Lipa's first visit to India. She last toured the country in 2019 for a music festival in Mumbai. PTI RDS RDS RDS