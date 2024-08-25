Can’t wait to see you again: Dua Lipa on her upcoming concert in India

New Delhi: Pop star Dua Lipa, who is set to headline the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert in November, says she is looking forward to returning to the country after she rang in the new year here.

The Grammy winner, known for songs such as "Levitating", "Houdini", and "Dance The Night", shared a post on Instagram expressing her excitement for the upcoming show.

"India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place.

"The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!" Lipa wrote on Saturday alongside a series of pictures from her previous India visit and the announcement poster of the concert.

Last December, the 29-year-old was on a vacation with her family in India where they visited Jodhpur, Rajasthan, and New Delhi.

Lipa will hold the concert on November 30 at BKC, Mumbai She last performed in India in 2019 and this performance adds to her previously announced Asia leg of Radical Optimism Tour, which kicks off in Singapore on November 5 and stops in Jakarta, Manila, Tokyo, Taipei, Kuala Lumpur, and Bangkok, before concluding in Seoul on December 5.

Her Mumbai gig will also feature artists like Jonita Gandhi, Talwiinder and others.