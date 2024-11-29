Advertisment
Dua Lipa steps out for dinner with boyfriend ahead of Mumbai concert

Singer Dua Lipa is currently in India for her upcoming concert in Mumbai. Ahead of the performance, she was spotted out and about in the city with her boyfriend, Callum Turner.

Masaba Naqvi
Dua Lipa and Callum Turner

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner going out on Thursday

New Delhi: Grammy award-winning singer Dua Lipa was spotted dining out in Mumbai with her boyfriend, Callum Turner on Thursday, November 28 ahead of her concert in Mumbai on November 30.

'Levitating' singer is making the most of her time in India.

Videos of Dua Lipa going out for dinner at Veronica's in Bandra with boyfriend Callum Turner in Mumbai are now doing the rounds of social media.

The video sees Lipa holding Turner's hand as they enter an eatery in Bandra.

Earlier today, Lipa was clicked as she arrived in Mumbai for her upcoming concert. The singer will headline the Zomato Feeding India Concert (ZFIC) on November 30 at MMRDA, BKC in Mumbai.

Making an official announcement, she wrote, "India, I’m coming back!! My trip at the start of this year was a beautiful reminder of how much I love this place. The warmth and energy I felt from everyone I met there was amazing, and I can’t wait to see you again to perform in November!!!!"

