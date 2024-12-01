Dua Lipa thanks fans after Mumbai concert; shares unseen pictures of hotel stay, sound check sessions

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) A day after she set the stage on fire at her Mumbai concert, pop star Dua Lipa on Sunday thanked fans for attending her show, which was part of the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

Advertisment

At Saturday's gig, the singer surprised the audience by performing the viral mash-up of her chartbuster "Levitating" and "Wo Ladki Jo", a song from the 1999 Bollywood film "Baadshah" fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Dua, also known for tracks like "Illusion", "Dance The Night", "Houdini" and "One Kiss", shared a series of pictures and videos of her time in Mumbai, including hotel stay and soundcheck sessions, on her official Instagram account.

"Thank you Mumbai! Off to our next and FINAL stop of the Asia run…. SEOUL," she captioned the post.

Advertisment

According to videos circulating on social media, the 29-year-old can be seen grooving to the fusion of the two songs "Levitating" and "Wo Ladki Jo", which trended on social media a few years ago owing to their similar beat pattern.

Shah Rukh's daughter, actor Suhana Khan also shared a reel of the singer's Saturday night performance on her Instagram Story with a series of emojis.

While "Wo Ladki Jo", sung by Abhijeet, is composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer for Abbas-Mustan's hit film "Baadshah", the song "Levitating" is part of Dua's 2020 album "Future Nostalgia".

Advertisment

This was her second performance in India after a 2019 concert at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. The singer also met Shah Rukh at the time.

Dua has visited India on her personal trips, the last one being around December 2023 when she explored the streets of Rajasthan and Delhi. PTI ATR RDS RDS