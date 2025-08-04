Dulquer Salmaan begins shooting for his 41st film

New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan has started shooting for his upcoming film tentatively titled "DQ 41", following the launch ceremony, which took place on Monday.

Described as "a heartwarming contemporary love story", the project is produced by Sudhakar Cherukur under the production banner SLV Cinemas.

Ravi Nelakuditi will be making his directorial debut with the film.

Production banner shared the pictures from the launch ceremony on its official X handle. The ceremony took place in Hyderabad. Actor Nani and filmmaker Buchi Babu Sana were also present during the launch event.

"The much-awaited #DQ41 - a heartwarming contemporary love story - launched grandly with a pooja ceremony. Natural Star @NameisNani gave the clap & blockbuster directors @odela_srikanth & @BuchiBabuSana graced the event to bless the team," read the caption.

The music for "DQ 41" will be composed by G V Prakash Kumar and will have cinematography by Anay Goswamy.

The details of the plot and other cast members are yet to be revealed by the makers.

Salmaan, also known for films such as "Lucky Baskhar", "King of Kotha", "Hey! Sinamika" and "Karwaan", will next star in "I'm Game".

The action film is directed by Nahas Hidhayath and also stars Antony Varghese and Mysskin in pivotal roles. The film is expected to release in theatres on August 15.

It is produced under Salmaan's Wayfarer Films.