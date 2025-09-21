Dulquer Salmaan denies 'Lokah's' OTT release

New Delhi: Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan, who serves as a producer on "Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra", slammed the rumours around the film's OTT release and said it won't be out on any streaming platform anytime soon.

The actor shared a post on his X handle on Sunday following the reports around the film's upcoming release on OTT. The actor also urged fans and followers not to fall prey to fake news and wait for the official announcements instead.

"'Lokah' isn't coming to OTT anytime soon. Ignore the fake news and stay tuned for official announcements! #Lokah #WhatstheHurry," he wrote.

Directed by Dominic Arun, the superhero film has been produced by Dulquer Salmaan under his production banner Wayfarer Films. It released in theatres on August 28.

Featuring Kalyani Priyadarshan in the lead role alongside Sandy and Naslen, the film revolves around a woman who uncovers mystical skills while facing personal hurdles. As evil surfaces, she must embrace her powers and fate in a shifting world.

The film is having a good run at the box office and has crossed the mark of Rs 100 crore. Actors Master, Arun Kurian, and Chandu Salimkumar round off the cast of the film.