Dulquer Salmaan starts shooting for 'I Game'

New Delhi, May 3 (PTI) Malayalam cinema star Dulquer Salmaan has started shooting for his upcoming film "I Game".

The makers announced the news by sharing a post on Instagram handle on Saturday. The post featuring the crew, was re-shared by the actor on his handle.

"At long last we begin shooting of our highly ambitious film, 'I'm Game'! We have assembled a wonderful team of technicians and actors and have been waiting to get started. Wishing the entire team good luck and prayers for a fantastic first schedule, read the caption.

The film will be directed by Nahas Hidhayath, best known for "RDX: Robert Dony Xavier" (2023).

Dulquer's latest work is "Lucky Baskhar". The film released in October 2024 and was directed by Venky Atluri. PTI