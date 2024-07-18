'Dune: Part Two' to stream on JioCinema Premium in August

New Delhi: Filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's "Dune: Part Two", fronted by Timothee Chalamet, is set to start streaming on JioCinema Premium from August 1.

Based on author Frank Herbert's seminal 1965 novel, the film is a sequel to "Dune: Part One".

"Dune: Part Two", which released in theatres in March, will be available on the streamer in seven languages.

"Arrakis braces for an epic battle with destiny! Dune: Part Two, streaming August 1 onwards, only on JioCinema Premium. Available in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Bengali and Marathi," JioCinema said in an X post on Wednesday.

According to the makers, the follow-up film explores the mythic journey of Paul Atreides (Chalamet) as he unites with Chani, played by Zendaya, and the Fremen while on a warpath of revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family.

"Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the known universe, he endeavours to prevent a terrible future only he can foresee," the plotline read.

Besides Chalamet and Zendaya, Rebecca Ferguson, Josh Brolin, Javier Bardem, Stellan Skarsgard and Dave Bautista reprise their roles in the sequel. They are joined by newcomers Austin Butler, Christopher Walken, Florence Pugh, Lea Seydoux and Souheila Yacoub.

JioCinema Premium subscribers can stream ad-free exclusive content on any device up to 4K resolution at the price of Rs 29 per month.