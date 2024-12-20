'Dune: Prophecy' green lit for season two by HBO

Los Angeles, Dec 20 (PTI) American premium cable network HBO has given a second season order for "Dune: Prophecy", the prequel series to Denis Villeneuve’s blockbuster “Dune” movies.

Also featuring Bollywood star Tabu in a pivotal role, the six-episode series is set 10,000 years before the events of Frank Herbert’s seminal novel “Dune”, which was recently adapted by Villeneuve in two parts.

The show's renewal for season two comes ahead of the premiere of the final episode, which will air on HBO on December 22. The show streams on JioCinema in India.

"'Dune: Prophecy' has captivated audiences around the globe thanks to the visionary leadership of showrunner and executive producer Alison Schapker, who will continue to guide this grand tale of truth and power.

"We are incredibly grateful to our partners at Legendary and to our extraordinary cast and crew for their service to the Imperium. We’re excited to collaborate with this team again to see what they have in store," Sarah Aubrey, Head of Max Original Programming, said in a statement.

“Dune: Prophecy” promises a rich narrative filled with intrigue and power struggles within the “Dune” universe.

The show features an ensemble cast of Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Camilla Beeput, Jihae, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

As per official logline, the show follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind, and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit.

“Dune: Prophecy” is based on the novel ”Sisterhood of Dune” by Brian Herbert and Kevin J Anderson.

In the show, Tabu plays the role of Sister Francesca, described as a ”strong, intelligent, and alluring” character, who leaves a lasting impression in her wake.

“Once a great love of the Emperor, her return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital,” the character description read.

Alison Schapker is the showrunner and executive producer with Diane Ademu-John, who co-developed the series. It is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television. PTI RB RB