Dushara Vijayan boards cast of Vikram's next Tamil movie

Chennai: Actor Dushara Vijayan will feature alongside Tamil star Vikram in his 62nd feature film project, the makers have announced.

The untitled film will be directed by "Chithha" filmmaker SU Arun Kumar and is bankrolled by producer Riya Shibu’s HR Pictures. GV Prakash Kumar is attached to compose the soundtrack of the movie.

"Happy to have the talented @dushara_Vijayan joins #Chiyaan62! Welcome aboard," Shibu posted on Instagram on Wednesday.

Vijayan, known for her performances in Pa Ranjith's two critically-acclaimed movies "Sarpatta Parambarai" and "Natchathiram Nagargiradhu", also shared the news on her Instagram page.

"Very happy to work with the legendary @the_real_chiyaan sir in #Chiyaan62. From ardently watching your films to sharing the screen with you, it’s been an incredible journey filled with gratitude.

"Eagerly waiting to get on the sets to work with the talented director #SUArunkumar sir... Together, I believe we will create something truly special that will resonate with the audience," she wrote.

Vijayan's upcoming projects also include Rajinikanth-starrer "Vettaiyan" and "Raayan", headlined by Dhanush.