Dying to do a song and dance film, says Sayani Gupta

Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), Sep 30 (PTI) The perception that actor Sayani Gupta only wants to do indie films isn’t true, says the actor who is keen to feature in a “song and dance” film.

Gupta has garnered wide acclaim for her work in films like "Parched", “Article 15", "Jolly LLB 2", "Pagglait" and shows such as "Inside Edge" and "Four More Shots Please!".

"It is very interesting that there are a lot of bigger films that I say no to and my management is not happy about it because it brings more money. But I need to be inspired because I love what I do, and I’ll never not be truthful towards my craft. I’ve got a different approach and I do stuff that feels instinctively right for myself,” Gupta told PTI on the green carpet of the IIFA Awards 2024.

“Also, it’s a perception thing but I’m dying to do a song and dance film. I want to do an out-an-out commercial film. I’ve done a rom-com, and I’ve got a Punjabi film, which is a comedy. So, I want to do all kinds of films,” she said.

When asked about the Emmy nomination for the OTT series, “The Night Manager”, which is headlined by Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobita Dhulipala, Gupta said it’s “incredibly amazing" that Indian shows are gaining recognition globally.

"Good luck (to the team of 'The Night Manager') and go win that and come. We also have had 'Delhi Crime' that won the Emmy Awards, which is incredible. It's amazing that so many shows from India that we are making…but it's a different kind of recognition which is amazing for all of us," the actor said.