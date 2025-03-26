Dylan Douglas to star in 'I Will Come to You'

Los Angeles: Dylan Douglas, son of actors Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas, is set to make his acting debut with the psychological thriller "I Will Come to You".

According to the entertainment news outlet Variety, the upcoming film will feature Dylan in the role of Julian Marks, a complex and enigmatic character driven by conflicting desires and murky motivations.

Dylan said he was drawn to the role because of its "complexity and depth".

"I am looking forward to bringing this character to life and being a part of a project that pushes boundaries," he said in a statement.

Described as a "thought-provoking exploration of the human psyche, delving into the intricate intersection of attraction and danger, hidden truths and the devastating consequences of betrayal," the film is written and directed by Jacob Arden.

"This is a role that demands both restraint and raw intensity. Dylan brings a natural presence and depth that will be crucial in bringing Julian to life,” Adren said.

Production is slated to begin this year. The film is produced by Cathedral Collective and Tripwire Entertainment.