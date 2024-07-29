Easy to become famous today but then you fizzle out quickly, says ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor Dhariya Karwa

Mumbai: “Gehraiyaan” actor Dhariya Karwa says acting is a "feast and famine" game and one has to prioritise quality over quantity to stay in the long run.

The actor, who was paired opposite Deepika Padukone in the 2022 film “Gehraiyaan”, has only featured in “Apurva” (2023) post that.

He will now be seen in "Gyaarah Gyaarah", his first major web series after a brief role in "Made In Heaven" first season. The series, directed by Umesh Bhat, is the remake of popular South Korean drama "Signal".

"It is easy to become famous today but then you fizzle out quickly... It's a feast and famine game, you’ve to stick through the phases of famine. My ultimate goal is to be a credible actor, who knows his job and stays commercially viable,” the 33-year-old actor told PTI in an interview.

Karwa, who also played a supporting role in “Uri: The Surgical Strike” and “83”, said actors are defined by the choices they make and he is here for the "big game".

“In an actor's career there can't be any corrections or you can't erase things once it's on your filmography, it’s there forever. An actor is defined by his choices, what you say yes to is, makes up your image or where you are, I don't know who puts you in different brackets, but there is this perception, and we can't shy away from it,” he said.

“So, if you want to play the big game, and I'm here for the big game for the long haul, then I’ve to be cautious of my choices, of the filmmakers, directors, and production houses I want to work with. Till now, it's going slow and steady, but I would like to expedite things,” Karwa added.

Speaking about “Gyaarah Gyaarah”, in which he appears alongside Raghav Juyal and Kritika Kamra, the actor said working on the series was a creatively “satisfying” experience.

The show tells the riveting tale of a senior detective Shaurya Anthwal, played by Karwa, from the 1990s and a young police officer Yug Arya, portrayed by Juyal, who find themselves linked by a perplexing communication tool that springs to life at 11:11 PM for a fleeting 60 seconds.

“Our show is grounded in our culture, landscape, and the characters. On paper when we say it is an adaptation and it's close to the original like how it's rooted,” Karwa said, adding that he didn’t watch the original show as he didn’t want to “manipulate” his performance.

The show is produced by Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor. It is set to debut on August 9 on ZEE5.