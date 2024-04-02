EC ropes in Ayushmann Khurrana to urge youth to vote in LS elections

New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana has been roped in by the Election Commission of India to urge the youngsters to vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Advertisment

The 39-year-old actor features in the ECI's campaign video that encourages the youth to exercise their franchise in the upcoming elections.

Khurrana, known for critically-acclaimed films such as "Andhadhun", "Dream Girl", "Bareilly Ki Barfi" and "Dum Laga Ke Haisha", said it is imperative that the youth participate in deciding the future of the country.

"Everyone must vote and be conscious citizens by participating in the process of nation-building. The power to choose the leaders who will represent the country, represent our needs in the Parliament rests with us,' "Every vote counts and every vote is important. Voting is a symbol of empowerment in a democratic nation like ours," Khurrana said in a statement.

Advertisment

Santosh Ajmera, director of Voter Education at ECI, New Delhi, praised the actor for supporting the ECI's campaign, aimed at addressing urban and youth apathy in the electoral participation.

"The film, while a commentary on individual behaviour whereby voting day is often considered as a holiday with hundreds of excuses offered for not to vote, gives out a beautiful message and a single reason for why one should vote.

"Ayushmann Khurana's act is highly convincing and impactful and resonates well with his followers, mostly the younger generation. ECI has tried to utilise Ayushmann’s potential and reach to inspire and mobilize youngsters towards voting, as an important democratic exercise & duty towards the future," he said.

The Lok Sabha polls are scheduled to be held in seven phases from April 19. The counting of votes will be taken up on June 4. PTI ATR RB