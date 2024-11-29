Ed Sheeran announces six-city India tour for 2025

New Delhi: British musician Ed Sheeran is bringing his Mathematics Tour back to India in 2025 with performances planned in six cities, the organisers announced on Friday.

The announcement comes after a sold-out show in Mumbai in March this year, where Sheeran promised fans he would return soon to the country.

Delivering on the promise, the musician is set to embark on his most expansive tour of the country to date, beginning in Pune on January 30 at Yash Lawns, followed by Hyderabad on February 2 at Ramoji Film City, Chennai on February 5 at YMCA Ground, and Bengaluru on February 8 at NICE Grounds.

Sheeran, 33, will then perform in Shillong on February 12 at JN Stadium before concluding in Delhi NCR on February 15 at Leisure Valley Ground.

The Mathematics Tour 2025 in India is promoted by AEG Presents Asia and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow.

Each performance promises an intimate experience with the British artist in his purest form armed with only his guitar and Loopstation.

"The 2025 India tour promises to deliver an intimate and electrifying concert experience, focusing on close-up performances that showcase Sheeran’s raw talent and deep connection with his fans. A more traditional stage design will complement Sheeran’s captivating storytelling front and centre, highlighting his soulful vocals, acoustic brilliance and heartfelt lyrics," said the organisers.

Tickets for the tour will be available on BookMyShow and Sheeran’s official website.

The tour will draw from all of his albums since 2011, starting with “Plus”, “Multiply” (2014), “Divide” (2017), “Equals” (2021) and “Subtract” (2023). The tour also includes a song from 2019’s “No. 6 Collaborations Project” (“Blow”).

Sheeran had first performed in Mumbai in 2015 and had returned to the city with another performance in 2017.