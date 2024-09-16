Ed Sheeran joins Arijit Singh on stage at his London concert

New Delhi: It was a "perfect" moment for Indian singer Arijit Singh when he was joined on stage by British hitmaker Ed Sheeran for his concert in London over the weekend.

On Sunday, Singh performed live at the packed O2 Arena in the city's Peninsula Square where Sheeran made a special guest appearance at the show.

Videos of the duo jamming to Sheeran's popular love ballad "Perfect" are doing rounds on social media.

Singh shared a series of pictures with Sheeran on his official Instagram account.

"#London, thank you for showing up in such a magnificent way last night. Love & Gratitude #arijitsinghlive Thank you @teddyphotos for the #perfect moment," he captioned his post.

Earlier this year, Sheeran performed in Mumbai for the final leg of his +-=/x Tour (Mathematics), as part of his Asia and Europe Tour where he also took the stage with Indian artists Diljit Dosanjh and Armaan Malik.

At Sunday's concert, Singh also performed his popular songs such as "Hawayein" and "Tera Hone Laga Hoon".