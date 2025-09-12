Ed Sheeran releases his new album 'Play'

New Delhi, Sep 12 (PTI) International pop icon Ed Sheeran released his latest album "Play" on Friday and said he is immensely proud of it.

Sheeran, known for his songs such as "Shape of You", "Bad Habits", and "Thinking Out Loud", penned a note on his Instagram handle, sharing a series of pictures and videos of him working on the album.

The 34-year-old singer said "Play" is the album that celebrates "love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolour".

"'Play' is the album that's made me fall in love with fun again. Writing and recording 'Subtract' was so cathartic but also so heavy. Going into Stereo after 'Mathematics' ended I wanted to start with the polar opposite. Play celebrates love, life, culture, exploring, creativity and technicolour. I've loved making this record and the last 6 months have been just what I needed to get back into the swing of things - to reheat my love for pop, and popping up. It's an album I'm immensely proud of, and just makes me feel good," he wrote in the caption.

Sheeran added, "I hope it does the same for you. Thank you to all my insanely talented collaborators, and all the fans along the journey who have been at all our pop ups. More to come. Play is out now, lemme know in the comments what your fav song is X." "Play" comprises 13 tracks:" "Opening", "Sapphire", "Azizam", "Old Phone", "Symmetry", "Camera", "In Other Words", "A Little More", "Slowly", "Don't Look Down", "The Vow", "For Always" and "Heaven". It is also the first album from his planned five symbol-themed albums, with titles based on electronic media buttons, with Pause, Fast Forward, Rewind, and Stop.