Ed Sheeran shares photos from 'third India dump'

New Delhi: From pillion riding a scooter with Arijit Singh in the singer's hometown in West Bengal to bonding with actor John Abraham over football, British musician Ed Sheeran is making the most of his third visit to India.

Sheeran, popular for songs such as "Shape of You", "Perfect", "Galway Girl", and "I See Fire", is in the country for the India leg of his 'Mathematics (+–=÷x) Tour'.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday night captioned as: "Third India dump", the Grammy winner posted 10 unseen photos from both his on-stage and off-stage adventures across cities like Bengaluru, Mumbai, Jaipur, and Goa.

"1. High fiving some dudes following us around, they were cool. 2. @arijitsingh taking me round his home town, it was a mission to get to but worth it. 3.

Warm down after show, but can’t not watch footie bruv. 4. @thejohnabraham is an @ipswichtown fan now. 5. Gave out some pink shirts to the local kids football team in Shillong.

"6. Wearing Warney @rajasthanroyals shirt, we miss you mate. 7. People like Perfect here. 8. Took my dad on a date in Mumbai. 9.

These musicians played on my album, we recorded a lot of it in Goa, they’re amazing. 10. Bathroom selfie coz I’m still a teenager in my head #thepriceoffame (sic)" Sheeran wrote.

The singer, who began his tour in India on January 30 in Pune, will conclude his trek on February 15 at Delhi-NCR.