Ed Sheeran shares video of playing 'Shape of You' on sitar

New Delhi, Feb 8 (PTI) British singer Ed Sheeran surprised his fans after sharing a video of him trying his hand at the Indian classical instrument, the sitar.

The 33-year-old singer, who is currently on a six-city tour of India, posted the video on his official Instagram page on Friday.

In the short clip, Sheeran appears alongside sitar player Megha Rawoot, who is helping him learn the instrument. The duo then performs Sheeran's hit song "Shape of You", with the British star playing the sitar.

"Played sitar today for the first time, had a great teacher @megharawoot," he wrote in the post.

Also known for tracks like "Perfect Duet", "Thinking Out Loud" and "Shivers", the singer-songwriter is currently on the India leg of his Mathematics (+-=÷x) Tour, which began on January 30 in Pune, followed by gigs in Hyderabad and Chennai.

On Saturday, Sheeran will perform in Bengaluru and then head to Shillong, where his concert is scheduled for February 12. He will conclude his tour with a performance in the Delhi-NCR area on February 15.