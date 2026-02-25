Ed Skrein joins Prime Video's 'God of War' series as villain Baldur

Los Angeles, Feb 25 (PTI) British actor Ed Skrein, known for his roles in movies such as "Deadpool", "Jurassic World Rebirth" and "Rebel Moon", will essay the role of Norse god Baldur in streaming service Prime Video's live-action series adaptation of PlayStation's video game "God of War".

The 42-year-old actor joins a star-studded cast that includes Ryan Hurst as the protagonist Kratos, Callum Vinson as his son Atreus, and veteran actor Mandy Patinkin as the all-father Odin, a press release said.

The series will follow father and son Kratos and Atreus as they journey to scatter the ashes of their late wife and mother, Faye.

"Through their adventures, Kratos tries to teach his son to be a better god, while Atreus tries to teach his father how to be a better human," read the official logline.

Baldur is the youngest son of Odin and his father's most dangerous weapon. He is a charismatic and unpredictable character cursed since childhood — a curse that stripped him of all ability to feel pleasure or physical sensation.

"This fuels an insatiable anger and bloodlust in Baldur, who favors a brawling fighting style that blends his immense power with the raw impact of his fists. Above all else, he longs for an opponent that can truly match his prowess in battle. An opponent that can finally make him feel something," according to the character description.

Co-produced by Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios in association with PlayStation Productions and Tall Ship Productions, the show has received a straight two-season order. Pre-production is currently underway in Vancouver, Canada.

Ronald D. Moore, the Emmy-winning creator behind "Outlander" and "Battlestar Galactica", serves as showrunner, executive producer, and writer.

Emmy Award-winning director Frederick E O Toye, whose credits include "Shogun", "The Boys", and "Fallout", will helm the first two episodes.

The cast also includes Max Parker, Olafur Darri Olafsson, Teresa Palmer, Alastair Duncan, Jeff Gulka, and Danny Woodburn.