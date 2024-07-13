Eddie Murphy, Paige Butcher marry in private ceremony

Los Angeles, Jul 13 (PTI) American star Eddie Murphy and Australian model Paige Butcher tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony on the Caribbean island of Anguilla earlier this week.

According to People magazine, the couple -- who has been together for over 12 years -- exchanged vows on Tuesday in the presence of close friends and family.

The "Beverly Hills Cop" star, 63, and the model, 44, got engaged in September 2018 and share two children: eight-year-old daughter, Izzy Oona, and five-year-old son, Max Charles.

The wedding came on the heels of Murphy's latest film release "Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F", which started streaming on Netflix last week. The movie is the fourth installment in the popular "Beverly Hills Cop" action comedy franchise.

Murphy was previously married to actor-Internet personality Nicole Mitchell Murphy from 1993 to 2006. This is Butcher's first marriage.

In addition to his children with Butcher, Murphy has eight other kids from previous relationships.