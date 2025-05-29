Eddie Murphy-Pete Davidson's 'The Pickup' to debut on Prime Video in August

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) "The Pickup", an action comedy starring Eddie Murphy and Pete Davidson, will premiere on Prime Video on August 6.

Also featuring Keke Palmer in a pivotal role, the movie is directed by Tim Story of "Ride Along" fame from a script by Matt Mider and Kevin Burrows.

In "The Pickup", a routine cash pickup takes a wild turn when two mismatched armored truck drivers, Russell (Eddie Murphy) and Travis (Pete Davidson), are ambushed by ruthless criminals led by a savvy mastermind, Zoe (Keke Palmer), with plans that go way beyond the cash cargo.

"As chaos unfolds around them, the unlikely duo must navigate high-risk danger, clashing personalities, and one very bad day that keeps getting worse," read the official synopsis.

Besides Murphy, Davidson and Palmer, the film's cast includes Eva Longoria, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Jack Kesy, Andrew Dice Clay, Marshawn Lynch and Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoa’i.

"The Pickup" is produced by John Davis, John Fox, Murphy, Story and Charisse Hewitt-Webster. PTI RB RB