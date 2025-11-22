Eddie Murphy to receive Life Achievement Award from American Film Institute

Los Angeles, Nov 22 (PTI) Hollywood star Eddie Murphy will be honoured with the Life Achievement Award, the American Film Institute’s highest recognition for a career in film, the organisation has announced.

The award will be presented at a gala tribute at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on April 18, 2026, a press release said.

Kathleen Kennedy, Chair of the AFI Board of Trustees, described Murphy as “an American icon”.

“A trailblazing force in the art forms of film, television and stand-up comedy, his versatility knows no bounds. Across five decades, his enduring impact on our culture has inspired artists and audiences alike,” she said.

Murphy, 64, is regarded as one of the most commercially successful actors in Hollywood history and among the top five box-office performers of all time.

His five-decade career spans blockbuster hits, acclaimed dramatic roles, and landmark comic performances.

Most recently, Murphy appeared in the Netflix documentary “Being Eddie”, Amazon’s heist comedy “The Pickup”, holiday film “Candy Cane Lane”, and Netflix’s “You People”.

He also reprised his iconic role in “Coming 2 America” and won praise for portraying comedian Rudy Ray Moore in Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name”, which earned him Golden Globe nominations for Best Picture (Comedy/Musical) and Best Actor.

In 2020, he won an Emmy for his guest appearance on “Saturday Night Live”, where he first broke out at age 19.

In 2023, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association honoured him with the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

Murphy’s critically acclaimed turn in “Dreamgirls” (2006) earned him Golden Globe, Screen Actors Guild and Critics Choice awards, along with his first Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

He is also beloved as the voice of Donkey in the Oscar-winning “Shrek” franchise and will return for the upcoming next installment.

Murphy joins a distinguished list of AFI Life Achievement Award recipients, honoured for their contribution to the art of cinema. PTI RB RB