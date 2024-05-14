Edgar Wright in talks to direct Sydney Sweeney's 'Barbarella' film

Los Angeles, May 14 (PTI) Filmmaker Edgar Wright is in negotiations to direct the upcoming remake of classic sci-fi comedy "Barbarella”, to be headlined by Sydney Sweeney.

The project, set up at Hollywood studio Sony Pictures, will see Sweeney stepping into the lead role of the eponymous space-travelling protagonist.

Besides Wright, Jane Goldman and Honey Ross are in talks to board the project to write the script, according to entertainment news outlet Variety.

Adapted from French writer and illustrator Jean-Claude Forest’s comic series, the original 1968 film featured Hollywood legend Jane Fonda as the eponymous heroine, sent to find a scientist, who has created a weapon that could destroy humanity.

Although the film wasn’t a box office smash at the time, it has garnered a cult film status in the decades since, with "Barbarella" widely seen as one of Fonda’s most iconic on-screen roles.

Wright, 50, is known for his films like "Hot Fuzz", "Shaun of the Dead", "The Sparks Brothers" and "Baby Driver".

His upcoming directorial is Glen Powell-led "The Running Man", adapted from author Stephen King's 1982 novel.

Sweeney, 26, most recently appeared in rom-com "Anyone but You" alongside Powell. PTI ATR RB