Eight month pregnant Malayalam serial actress dies of heart attack; baby on ventilator

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (PTI) A Malayalam serial actress, who was eight months pregnant, died a day ago at a private hospital here following a cardiac arrest, one of her colleagues in the industry said on Wednesday.

The baby of the actress - Dr Priya -- was saved by doctors of the hospital and is presently on ventilator support in the ICU as it was premature, a hospital source said.

Actor Kishor Satya shared on social media the tragic news of the 35-year-old actress' death.

He said that she had gone for a routine check-up when she suffered a cardiac arrest.

He also said that the actress did not have any health issues.

Dr Priya worked as a gynae assistant. PTI HMP HMP KH