'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' set to release in October

NewsDrum Desk
New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer "Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat" is set to release October 21.

The film is said to be a musical obsessive romance drama, according to a press release. The musical drama produced by Anshul Garg under his banner Desi Music Factory and co-produced by Raghav Sharma. The film is written by Mushtaq Shaikh and co-written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri.

"This is a passionate love story at its core. Harshvardhan and Sonam’s chemistry is electrifying, and I can’t wait for audiences to experience it this Diwali," Zaveri said.

The first look of the film has been released which shows Bajwa holding a lighter to burn a rose being offered by Rane.

Bajwa was last seen in the Akshay Kumar-starrer ensemble comedy "Housefull 5", while Rane appeared on the screen once again as his 2016 film, "Sanam Teri Kasam" re-released in theatres earlier this year to blockbuster success. PTI SMR SMR BK BK