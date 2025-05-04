Ekta Kapoor launches Madhya Pradesh govt film tourism policy

Mumbai, May 4 (PTI) Producer Ekta Kapoor launched the film tourism policy 2025 of the Madhya Pradesh government at the inaugural World Audio Visual & Entertainment Summit (WAVES) here.

According to a press release, the policy was unveiled at the session titled "Digital Dreams & Cinematic Visions: Madhya Pradesh as the Next Creative Hub" on Saturday.

"From what we could see, Madhya Pradesh is definitely the visuals, the heritage, the legacy — sorted. They've just launched a great policy. What they would need now is some kind of financial ease to the makers so they can support large-scale productions, which will not only boost the state’s economy but also make it easier for filmmakers to shoot there," Kapoor said in a statement.

She also promised to shoot some of her upcoming projects in Madhya Pradesh to support the initiative.

Sheo Shekhar Shukla, IAS, Principal Secretary, Tourism Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said the state is the heart of Incredible India and is fast becoming the heart of filmmakers as well.

He mentioned that the 2.0 policy marks an improvement with increased incentives and special provisions for repeat shooting. Extra incentives will be extended to films using local languages and local talent as well as films made in other Indian languages that shoot in MP, he added.

The session also witnessed the launch of the AVGC XR Policy 2025 and the Second Phase of the Madhya Pradesh Film Cell Portal.

Sanjay Dubey, Additional Chief Secretary, Department of IT and DST, Government of Madhya Pradesh, said the new AVGC policy will support pre- and post-production and also promote related sectors like animation, gaming, and VFX.

The session was also attended by Shobha Sant, CEO of Creativeland Studios; Jyotirmoy Saha, CEO of August Media Group; and Ashish Kulkarni, Chairman, FICCI AVGC sector. PTI RDS RDS RDS