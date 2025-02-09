Ektaa R Kapoor praises PM's WAVES initiative, says excited to be part of journey

New Delhi, Feb 9 (PTI) Producer Ekta Kapoor on Sunday praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his vision behind the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), saying she is excited to make her contribution to the initiative.

India will host the first WAVES in Mumbai from May 1-4 that will bring together media CEOs, entertainment icons and creative minds from around the globe.

Ekta Kapoor was part of the extensive virtual meeting of the Advisory Board of WAVES, the global summit that brings together the world of entertainment, creativity and culture, which the prime minister presided over on Friday.

"Your vision for India as a global entertainment hub is inspiring. We're extremely excited to contribute and be a part of this journey," she wrote on Instagram.

Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Anil Kapoor, Anupam Kher, Mohanlal, Rajinikanth, Aamir Khan, AR Rahman, Diljit Dosanjh, Akshay Kumar, Ranbir Kapoor, Shekhar Kapur, Deepika Padukone, and Mithun Chakraborty, were other film celebrities who also attended the meeting virtually.

Previously, Anil Kapoor said he was honoured to be part of the Advisory Board of WAVES.

"We had a very insightful discussion with fellow members and we look forward to working towards making India a global entertainment hub! @narendramodi @MIB_India @sjaju1," he wrote on X on Saturday.

Kher called WAVES an "amazing initiative".

"It will positively make India - the global entertainment hub. Listening to your vision and the participation of other distinguished members of the board was a clear indication that India will be the DAVOS of entertainment and cultural field globally in few years! @AshwiniVaishnaw (sic)" he said.

"I have no doubts that #WAVES, the brain child of Shri Modi ji will Propel India’s ‘SOFT POWER’ to its deserving heights in the world. Brace for all the Excitement and breaking new grounds very soon!!" added Chiranjeevi.

The WAVES summit is being positioned by the government as India's global event for the entertainment sector to what Davos is for the economic sector.