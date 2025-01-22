Elaborate security arrangements for Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad, Jan 22 (PTI) A team from the National Security Guard and a special forces unit will be a part of the elaborate security apparatus set up for the upcoming Coldplay concert in Ahmedabad, a police official said on Wednesday.

The British rock band will perform at the Narendra Modi stadium in the city’s Motera area on January 25 and 26 as part of its India tour. The venue is the world’s largest cricket stadium that can accommodate more than 1 lakh spectators.

As many as 3,825 policemen will be deployed in and around the stadium, said Joint Commissioner of Police, Neeraj Badgujar.

Dignitaries and VVIPs from India and across the world are expected to attend the concert.

“Given the movement of over 1 lakh people each day, we will deploy 3,825 policemen to provide security and maintain law and order. These personnel include 14 deputy commissioners of police, 25 assistant commissioners of police, 63 police inspectors, 142 sub-inspectors and over 3,500 constables,” Badgujar told reporters.

Teams of Ahmedabad city crime branch and the Special Operations Group will keep a watch at strategic locations, including Metro stations, which will be used by fans to reach the stadium on both days, he said.

“One team of NSG along with three Quick Response Teams, one team of State Disaster Response Force and ten teams of Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad will be deployed at key locations, including the hotel where the crew will stay. Medical and paramedical teams will also remain on standby,” the official said.

Badgujar added that a disaster management plan and an emergency evacuation plan have been prepared in coordination with the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority. A mock drill based on the plan will also be conducted by police in the coming days, he said.

While the concert will start around 5.30 pm and end at 10 pm, the entry gates of the stadium will be opened for spectators at 2 pm, he added. PTI PJT PD NR