Elisabeth Moss expecting first child

Los Angeles, Feb 1 (PTI) Emmy-winning actor Elisabeth Moss is pregnant with her first child.

"The Handmaid's Tale" star made the revelation during an appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" on Tuesday.

"Are you pregnant or just an incredibly committed method actor?" host Kimmel jokingly asked.

"Little bit of both. I've been really lucky. It's going really well," Moss responded.

Moss, 41, didn't share further details, including when her baby is due.

The actor was previously married to actor Fred Armisen for about a year before their divorce was finalised in 2011.

She will next be seen in the sixth and final season of "The Handsmaid's Tale". PTI RDS RDS RDS