Elisha Cuthbert joins the cast of ‘Every Summer After’ series

Los Angeles, Sep 25 (PTI) Hollywood actor Elisha Cuthbert, known for her roles in "The Girl Next Door" and "The Ranch", is set to join the cast of upcoming Prime Video series "Every Summer After".

The series is an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Carley Fortune and Cuthbert will be playing the role of Sue Florek, the mother of Sam Florek, as per Variety.

The official logline for “Every Year After” states, “Told over the course of six years and one week in Barry’s Bay - the quintessential lake town - ‘Every Year After’ is a romantic, nostalgic story of first loves and the people and choices that mark us forever.” The previously cast members are Sadie Soverall and Matt Cornett, who will play Percy and Sam respectively, alongside Aurora Perrineau, Abigail Cowen, Michael Bradway, and Joseph Chiu.

Amy B. Harris will serve as the series’ showrunner and executive producer. Fortune, Lindsey Liberatore, Amy Rardin, John Stephens, and Grace Gilroy also serve as executive producers.

“Every Summer After” was originally published in 2022 and spent 14 weeks on the New York Times bestseller list and has sold over 1 million copies to date.

The adaptation comes after the completion of Prime Video's "The Summer I Turned Pretty" series which was adapted from Jenny Han's young adult novels and gained massive popularity.