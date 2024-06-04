Elle Fanning to star in 'Predators' new movie 'Badlands'

Los Angeles, Jun 4 (PTI) Actor Elle Fanning is in talks to play the lead role in the upcoming "Predator" movie, titled "Badlands".

Dan Trachtenberg, who helmed the franchise's 2022 entry "Prey", a prequel set in the 18th century, will tackle the new film from 20th Century Studios, reported entertainment news outlet The Hollywood Reporter.

Trachtenberg has co-written the film's script with Patrick Aison, who had also worked on "Prey", featuring Amber Midthunder.

"Predator" franchise started with the 1987 movie, starring Schwarzenegger and Carl Weathers. It was followed by the Danny Glover-starrer "Predator 2", the 2010 ensemble "The Predator" and 2018’s "Predators".

There have also been multiple crossover movies pitting the "Predator" against the antagonists of the "Alien" franchise.

Fanning is best known for her roles in movies such as "Maleficent", "The Neon Demon", "20th Century Women" and "The Beguiled" as well as Hulu series "The Great". PTI ATR RB