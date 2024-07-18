Ellipsis Entertainment announces film on 'India's biggest bank scam'

New Delhi, Jul 18 (PTI) Production house Ellipsis Entertainment on Thursday said it will back a movie based on the infamous 1971 scam at a State Bank of India branch in Delhi.

The currently untitled film will explore what is billed as "one of the most sensational scams in India's banking history", investigated by a team of Delhi police officers, led by the then SHO of Chanakya Puri, Hari Dev Kaushal.

According to the makers, an alleged double agent called Rustom Nagarwala had pulled off the con.

The production banner, known for "Do Aur Do Pyaar" and "Sharmajee Ki Beti", is casting for the role of Hari Dev Kaushal, who happens to be the father of actors Rahul Dev and Mukul Dev.

Mukul Dev, known for films such as "Dastak" and "Yamla Pagla Deewana", has penned the script along with Suprotim Sengupta and Kunal Aneja. He previously wrote 2018's "Omerta", directed by Hansal Mehta.

Producer Tanuj Garg said they can’t wait to lock the cast and go into shoot.

“As a huge fan of the espionage genre, I was intrigued to read about the case, which continues to remain shrouded in mystery. Several people associated with the probe, including the primary suspect, kept dying within months of the incident,” Garg said in a statement.

"My first photographic assignments in 1990 were with Rahul and Mukul Dev who are also personal friends. I had the good fortune of personally interacting with their father, Hari Dev Ji, extensively. It's poetic that he is the hero of this compelling story," added Atul Kasbekar.