Elsa Pataky joins 'The Mark'

Los Angeles, Nov 11 (PTI) Actor Elsa Pataky, best known for her roles in the "Fast & Furious" franchise, became the latest addition to the star cast of the upcoming spy thriller, titled "The Mark".

According to the entertainment news outlet Deadline, the actor will join the previously announced star cast, which includes Jessica Alba, Tom Hopper and Angus Sampson.

The film is directed by Justin Chadwick of "Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom" fame and is currently in production in Queensland, Australia. It is written by Ronnie Christensen.

"The Mark" follows Eden (Alba), an enigmatic spy on a covert and dangerous mission. When she pulls single father Ben Dawson (Hopper) into her world of high-stakes espionage, his life is turned upside down. Mistaken for the world’s deadliest assassin, Ben becomes the perfect decoy for Eden.

The film is produced by Alba under her Lady Metalmark Entertainment banner alongside Arianne Fraser, Delphine Perrier and Henry Winterstern for Highland Film Group; Jam for K Jam Media, Kosaku Yada for Westbrook Studios, Tracey Vieira for Hoodlum and Peter Jakl.

Actors Mark Coles Smith, Jessica McNamee, and Rena Owen round off the cast of the film.