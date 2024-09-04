Elton John says he’s partially blind after 'severe eye infection'

London: Music icon Elton John has revealed that he is left with "limited vision" in one eye after suffering a "severe infection".

The update comes after the singer-songwriter underwent knee replacement surgery in January.

In an Instagram post shared on Tuesday night, John said while he is on the road to recovery, it will take some time before sight in the affected eye returns.

"Over the summer, I've been dealing with a severe eye infection that has unfortunately left me with only limited vision in one eye.

"I am healing, but it's an extremely slow process and it will take some time before sight returns to the impacted eye," the 77-year-old said in the statement.

The British pianist, known for chartbusters such as "Rocket Man", "Tiny Dancer", and "Your Song", expressed his gratitude towards the medical staff and his family.

"I am so grateful for the excellent team of doctors and nurses and my family who have taken such good care of me over the last several weeks.

"I have been quietly spending the summer recuperating at home and am feeling positive about the progress I have made in my healing and recovery thus far," he added.

John recently announced that his documentary "Elton John: Never Too Late" will premiere on Disney+ in December.